MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Surged 14.31% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s traded shares stood at 2,752,034 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.36, to imply an increase of 2.2% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The MMYT share’s 52-week high remains $39.02, putting it -37.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.51. The company has a valuation of $2.95 Billion, with an average of 572.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 531.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MMYT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) trade information

After registering a 2.2% upside in the last session, MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.92 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.18%, and 3.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.96%. Short interest in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) saw shorts transact 2.36 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.6, implying an increase of 11.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MMYT has been trading 30.47% off suggested target high and -36.53% from its likely low.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MakeMyTrip Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) shares are +14.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 115.38% against -15.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.5% this quarter before jumping 30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 230.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $40.54 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $66.85 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.55 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 284.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -57.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -163.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.6% annually.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Major holders

MakeMyTrip Limited insiders hold 27.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.01% of the shares at 97.97% float percentage. In total, 172 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.55 Million shares (or 8.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $175.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 5.02 Million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $158.45 Million.

We also have MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 2,466,462 shares. This is just over 3.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $82.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.72 Million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about $54.46 Million.