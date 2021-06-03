Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Dropped -17.13% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s traded shares stood at 791,519 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.5. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.19, to imply a decline of -2.43% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The LPCN share’s 52-week high remains $2.42, putting it -103.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $104.18 Million, with an average of 1.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LPCN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) trade information

After registering a -2.43% downside in the latest session, Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.27 this Friday, May 28, jumping 6.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.07%, and -17.13% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -12.87%. Short interest in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) saw shorts transact 3.13 Million shares and set a 1.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 320.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPCN has been trading 740.34% off suggested target high and 110.08% from its likely low.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 25.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Major holders

Lipocine Inc. insiders hold 2.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.45% of the shares at 9.69% float percentage. In total, 45 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.58 Million shares (or 4.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.62 Million shares, or about 1.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.45 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,396,307 shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 Million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about $1.61 Million.