La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) up 28.09% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s traded shares stood at 841,147 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.97, to imply an increase of 5.97% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The LJPC share’s 52-week high remains $7.85, putting it -57.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.35. The company has a valuation of $136.42 Million, with an average of 412.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 239.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LJPC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) trade information

After registering a 5.97% upside in the last session, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.46- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 8.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.89%, and 11.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.09%. Short interest in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) saw shorts transact 2.34 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.75, implying an increase of 96.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LJPC has been trading 201.81% off suggested target high and -9.46% from its likely low.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) shares are 0% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 126.39% against 16.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 82.5% this quarter before jumping 88.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 116.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $11.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.47 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.5 Million and $9.07 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.2% before jumping 37.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 66.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.2% annually.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s Major holders

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company insiders hold 1.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.9% of the shares at 80.32% float percentage. In total, 108 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tang Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.41 Million shares (or 34.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 2.33 Million shares, or about 8.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.87 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 618,756 shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 503.33 Thousand, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about $2.13 Million.