Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Have Surged 61.02% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s traded shares stood at 2,609,158 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.75, to imply an increase of 24.08% or $1.31 in intraday trading. The KIN share’s 52-week high remains $7.45, putting it -10.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.2. The company has a valuation of $320.54 Million, with an average of 126.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 352.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.75, implying an increase of 74.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KIN has been trading 137.04% off suggested target high and 33.33% from its likely low.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kindred Biosciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) shares are +39.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.09% against 9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -125% this quarter before jumping 45.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -43.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $5.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.21 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39.57 Million and $1.04 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -85.5% before jumping 495.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 65.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s Major holders

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 4.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.34% of the shares at 72.97% float percentage. In total, 123 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Park West Asset Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.63 Million shares (or 15.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.67 Million shares, or about 6.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.52 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,166,265 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1Million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about $4.98 Million.