Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~37.31% year-to-date

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s traded shares stood at 15,121,250 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.77, to imply an increase of 1.4% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The KMI share’s 52-week high remains $18.97, putting it -1.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.45. The company has a valuation of $42.51 Billion, with an average of 17.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give KMI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

After registering a 1.4% upside in the last session, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.92 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.24%, and 10.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.31%. Short interest in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) saw shorts transact 25.94 Million shares and set a 1.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.14, implying a decline of -3.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KMI has been trading 17.21% off suggested target high and -20.09% from its likely low.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kinder Morgan, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) shares are +30.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.77% against 20%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.8% this quarter before falling -9.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -95.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.03% annually.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 5.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.49%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Kinder Morgan, Inc. insiders hold 12.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.1% of the shares at 70.97% float percentage. In total, 1515 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 168.91 Million shares (or 7.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.81 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 159.42 Million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.65 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 54,213,080 shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $741.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51.44 Million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about $856.54 Million.