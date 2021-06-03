Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~15.38% year-to-date

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s traded shares stood at 18,483,588 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.48, to imply an increase of 1.04% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The INTC share’s 52-week high remains $68.49, putting it -19.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +24.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.61. The company has a valuation of $232.1 Billion, with an average of 21.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Intel Corporation (INTC), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 41 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 7 analyst(s) give INTC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.06.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

After registering a 1.04% upside in the last session, Intel Corporation (INTC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $57.88 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.07%, and -0.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.38%. Short interest in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) saw shorts transact 58.77 Million shares and set a 1.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $65.69, implying an increase of 14.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INTC has been trading 56.58% off suggested target high and -30.41% from its likely low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intel Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Intel Corporation (INTC) shares are +18.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.83% against 24.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -13.8% this quarter before falling -2.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -6.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $17.8 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 29 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.08 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.73 Billion and $18.33 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -9.8% before falling -1.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 4.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.43% annually.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 21 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.39, with the share yield ticking at 2.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.51%.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Intel Corporation insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.07% of the shares at 66.11% float percentage. In total, 3494 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 337.3 Million shares (or 8.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.59 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 322.45 Million shares, or about 7.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.64 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intel Corporation (INTC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 115,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.75 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 82.12 Million, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about $4.09 Billion.