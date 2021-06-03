ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Could Grow By 189.12% Or More

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s traded shares stood at 3,703,713 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.88, to imply a decline of -4.23% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The IMGN share’s 52-week high remains $10.88, putting it -85.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.38. The company has a valuation of $1.18 Billion, with an average of 4.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IMGN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

After registering a -4.23% downside in the last session, ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.42- this Friday, May 28, jumping 8.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.61%, and -27.05% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.84%. Short interest in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw shorts transact 20.85 Million shares and set a 10.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.07, implying an increase of 71.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMGN has been trading 189.12% off suggested target high and 2.04% from its likely low.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ImmunoGen, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) shares are +7.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -200% against 16.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -28.6% this quarter before falling -53.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -47.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $18.92 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.14 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.59 Million and $15.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.7% before jumping 24.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 64.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

ImmunoGen, Inc. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.54% of the shares at 93.05% float percentage. In total, 296 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19Million shares (or 9.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $153.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 18.42 Million shares, or about 9.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $149.18 Million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 7,554,606 shares. This is just over 3.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.57 Million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about $45.14 Million.