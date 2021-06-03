HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA): Can A Stock Be Down -2.288% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s traded shares stood at 1,709,835 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.4, to imply an increase of 1.78% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The HUYA share’s 52-week high remains $36.33, putting it -135.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +7.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.32. The company has a valuation of $3.61 Billion, with an average of 3.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for HUYA Inc. (HUYA), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HUYA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

After registering a 1.78% upside in the latest session, HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.03 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 4.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.78%, and -10.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.88%. Short interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) saw shorts transact 26.52 Million shares and set a 9.18 days time to cover.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HUYA Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares are -26.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.21% against 7.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -36.4% this quarter before falling -56.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $448.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $508.95 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $399.24 Million and $434.02 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.4% before jumping 17.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 83.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.18% annually.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

HUYA Inc. insiders hold 2.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 122.62% of the shares at 125.59% float percentage. In total, 286 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 27.14 Million shares (or 32.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $528.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 10.99 Million shares, or about 13.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $214.05 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 5,618,054 shares. This is just over 6.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $98.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.65 Million, or 5.54% of the shares, all valued at about $90.5 Million.