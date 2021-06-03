Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) down -33.76% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s traded shares stood at 784,527 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.57, to imply an increase of 2.61% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The HOTH share’s 52-week high remains $3.89, putting it -147.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +19.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.266. The company has a valuation of $35.73 Million, with an average of 452.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HOTH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

After registering a 2.61% upside in the latest session, Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.6 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 1.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.56%, and 1.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.76%. Short interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw shorts transact 47.61 Million shares and set a 14.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 536.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOTH has been trading 536.94% off suggested target high and 536.94% from its likely low.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 30.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 26.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.19% of the shares at 21.98% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.27 Million shares (or 9.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 221Thousand shares, or about 0.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $435.37 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 41,045 shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $97.28 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.91 Thousand, or 0.1% of the shares, all valued at about $45.13 Thousand.