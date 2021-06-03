Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST): Can A Stock Be Up 2.098% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s traded shares stood at 8,409,596 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.7, to imply an increase of 0.17% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The HST share’s 52-week high remains $18.52, putting it -4.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.04. The company has a valuation of $12.5 Billion, with an average of 9.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give HST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

After registering a 0.17% upside in the last session, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.87 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.42%, and -2.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.98%. Short interest in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw shorts transact 50.6 Million shares and set a 6.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.94, implying an increase of 1.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HST has been trading 18.64% off suggested target high and -15.25% from its likely low.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) shares are +26.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 188.24% against 2.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 52% this quarter before jumping 68.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $529.24 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $654.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $103Million and $221.06 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 413.8% before jumping 196.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -182.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.4% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.29% of the shares at 100.49% float percentage. In total, 758 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 112.19 Million shares (or 15.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.89 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 79.23 Million shares, or about 11.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.34 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 31,507,029 shares. This is just over 4.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $426.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.05 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $293.31 Million.