Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Wednesday – Up 15.28% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares stood at 1,307,450 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.44, to imply an increase of 2.86% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The GERN share’s 52-week high remains $2.36, putting it -63.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.22. The company has a valuation of $458.74 Million, with an average of 1.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Geron Corporation (GERN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GERN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

After registering a 2.86% upside in the last session, Geron Corporation (GERN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.45 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.46%, and -0.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.43%. Short interest in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) saw shorts transact 27.44 Million shares and set a 11.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 177.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GERN has been trading 386.11% off suggested target high and 108.33% from its likely low.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Geron Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Geron Corporation (GERN) shares are -22.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.57% against 8.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -33.3% this quarter before falling -50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $50Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $43Million and $108Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.3% before falling -53.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Geron Corporation insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.07% of the shares at 46.15% float percentage. In total, 206 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 30.13 Million shares (or 9.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 26.48 Million shares, or about 8.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $41.84 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Geron Corporation (GERN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 11,413,580 shares. This is just over 3.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.9 Million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about $14.15 Million.