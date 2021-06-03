General Motors Company (NYSE:GM): Can A Stock Be Up 4.325% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s traded shares stood at 11,698,972 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.65, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The GM share’s 52-week high remains $63.44, putting it -6.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.33. The company has a valuation of $86.53 Billion, with an average of 16.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for General Motors Company (GM), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, General Motors Company (GM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $60.72 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 1.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.09%, and 4.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.25%. Short interest in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) saw shorts transact 18.64 Million shares and set a 1.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.99, implying an increase of 19.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $62 and $86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GM has been trading 44.17% off suggested target high and 3.94% from its likely low.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Motors Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. General Motors Company (GM) shares are +36.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.96% against 21.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 198% this quarter before falling -54.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $26.37 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.1 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.78 Billion and $35.48 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 57.2% before jumping 4.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.84% annually.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

General Motors Company insiders hold 4.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.43% of the shares at 88.8% float percentage. In total, 1683 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 107.94 Million shares (or 7.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.2 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 101.3 Million shares, or about 6.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.82 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Motors Company (GM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 34,304,810 shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.43 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32Million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about $1.84 Billion.