Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Jumped 22.4% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s traded shares stood at 1,128,732 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.79, to imply an increase of 9.73% or $1.4 in intraday trading. The FOSL share’s 52-week high remains $28.6, putting it -81.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.2. The company has a valuation of $822.37 Million, with an average of 1.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 799.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FOSL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

After registering a 9.73% upside in the last session, Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.08 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.36%, and 22.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 82.12%. Short interest in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw shorts transact 4.29 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying a decline of -84.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOSL has been trading -84.17% off suggested target high and -84.17% from its likely low.

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $333.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $528.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $539.49 Million and $711.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -38.2% before falling -25.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -80.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.9% annually.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

Fossil Group, Inc. insiders hold 9.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.65% of the shares at 97.78% float percentage. In total, 209 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.73 Million shares (or 14.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.69 Million shares, or about 14.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $95.39 Million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 4,076,095 shares. This is just over 7.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.14 Million, or 6.02% of the shares, all valued at about $38.89 Million.