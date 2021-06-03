Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) up 61.5% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 69.62% – Here’s What to Do Now

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s traded shares stood at 76,646,889 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.91, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The F share’s 52-week high remains $15.05, putting it -0.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.74. The company has a valuation of $59.52 Billion, with an average of 162.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 77.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ford Motor Company (F), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give F a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the last session, Ford Motor Company (F) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.05 this Friday, May 28, jumping 0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.39%, and 29.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.62%. Short interest in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) saw shorts transact 65.84 Million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.67, implying a decline of -1.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, F has been trading 20.72% off suggested target high and -26.22% from its likely low.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ford Motor Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ford Motor Company (F) shares are +64.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 136.59% against 21.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.7% this quarter before falling -72.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $23.52 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.99 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.95 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 139% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 53% annually.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Ford Motor Company insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.47% of the shares at 55.6% float percentage. In total, 1614 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 292.62 Million shares (or 7.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.58 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 281.86 Million shares, or about 7.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.45 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ford Motor Company (F) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 110,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $968.04 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 78.3 Million, or 2% of the shares, all valued at about $688.25 Million.