For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Is Worth A Shot

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s traded shares stood at 1,332,123 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.34, to imply a decline of -0.83% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The TVTX share’s 52-week high remains $33.09, putting it -130.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +2.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.96. The company has a valuation of $895.83 Million, with an average of 1.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 609.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TVTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.67.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.13, implying an increase of 117.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TVTX has been trading 213.81% off suggested target high and 32.5% from its likely low.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Travere Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) shares are -37.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.39% against 8.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -15.5% this quarter before falling -50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $50.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $51.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $48.43 Million and $47.85 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.4% before jumping 7.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -14.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.