For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Is Worth A Shot

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s traded shares stood at 3,467,842 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $111.06, to imply a decline of -1.72% or -$1.94 in intraday trading. The SBUX share’s 52-week high remains $118.98, putting it -7.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $71.06. The company has a valuation of $131.03 Billion, with an average of 5.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SBUX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.77.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

After registering a -1.72% downside in the latest session, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $114.6 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 3.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.68%, and -4.12% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 3.72%. Short interest in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) saw shorts transact 11.76 Million shares and set a 1.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $125.12, implying an increase of 12.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $104 and $142 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBUX has been trading 27.86% off suggested target high and -6.36% from its likely low.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Starbucks Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares are +15.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 154.7% against 32.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 267.4% this quarter before jumping 94.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -73.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 52.6% annually.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation has its next earnings report out on July 27, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Starbucks Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.8, with the share yield ticking at 1.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.79%.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

Starbucks Corporation insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.21% of the shares at 71.33% float percentage. In total, 2735 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 88.93 Million shares (or 7.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.51 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 79.21 Million shares, or about 6.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $8.47 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 33,086,085 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.54 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.52 Million, or 2% of the shares, all valued at about $2.52 Billion.