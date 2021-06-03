For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Is Worth A Shot

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s traded shares stood at 1,279,356 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.21, to imply an increase of 6.59% or $4.22 in intraday trading. The REGI share’s 52-week high remains $117, putting it -71.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.1. The company has a valuation of $3.25 Billion, with an average of 703.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give REGI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.29.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) trade information

After registering a 6.59% upside in the last session, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $69.31 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.12%, and 22.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.69%. Short interest in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) saw shorts transact 3.86 Million shares and set a 2.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $85.45, implying an increase of 25.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $115 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REGI has been trading 68.6% off suggested target high and -48.69% from its likely low.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Renewable Energy Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) shares are +17.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.04% against 19%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 6350% this quarter before jumping 60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -68% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.1% annually.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s Major holders

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. insiders hold 3.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.39% of the shares at 101.53% float percentage. In total, 454 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.88 Million shares (or 16.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $520.54 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.09 Million shares, or about 8.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $270.2 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,419,727 shares. This is just over 5.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $159.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 Million, or 2.95% of the shares, all valued at about $92.99 Million.