For Risk-Tolerant Investors, ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Is Worth A Shot

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s traded shares stood at 1,126,566 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.48, to imply an increase of 0.87% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The ONTF share’s 52-week high remains $81.98, putting it -152.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +4.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.03. The company has a valuation of $1.51 Billion, with an average of 367.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 246.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ON24, Inc. (ONTF), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ONTF a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.08, implying an increase of 97.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONTF has been trading 161.7% off suggested target high and 38.55% from its likely low.

ON24, Inc. (ONTF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 112.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s Major holders

ON24, Inc. insiders hold 7.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.56% of the shares at 75.32% float percentage. In total, 107 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.35 Million shares (or 11.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $259.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RHO Capital Partners Inc with 3.64 Million shares, or about 7.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $176.47 Million.

We also have Columbia Acorn Fund and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ON24, Inc. (ONTF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Columbia Acorn Fund holds roughly 713,900 shares. This is just over 1.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 211.86 Thousand, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about $9.32 Million.