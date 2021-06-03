For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Is Worth A Shot

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s traded shares stood at 1,647,152 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.24, to imply an increase of 5.96% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The INSG share’s 52-week high remains $21.93, putting it -137.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.13. The company has a valuation of $950.11 Million, with an average of 1.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Inseego Corp. (INSG), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give INSG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) trade information

After registering a 5.96% upside in the last session, Inseego Corp. (INSG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.25- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.1%, and 4.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.27%. Short interest in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) saw shorts transact 20.37 Million shares and set a 7.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.42, implying an increase of 12.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INSG has been trading 51.52% off suggested target high and -8.01% from its likely low.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inseego Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Inseego Corp. (INSG) shares are -6.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -69.23% against 0.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -700% this quarter before falling -800% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -18% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -129.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s Major holders

Inseego Corp. insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.91% of the shares at 56.31% float percentage. In total, 258 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aviva Holdings Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.58 Million shares (or 19.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $195.8 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.07 Million shares, or about 4.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $50.68 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inseego Corp. (INSG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,230,465 shares. This is just over 2.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.7 Million, or 1.65% of the shares, all valued at about $16.96 Million.