For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Is Worth A Shot

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s traded shares stood at 2,892,012 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.6, to imply a decline of -3.41% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The GFI share’s 52-week high remains $14.9, putting it -28.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.97. The company has a valuation of $10.18 Billion, with an average of 6.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

After registering a -3.41% downside in the latest session, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.43 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 6.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.5%, and 18.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.78%. Short interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw shorts transact 9.77 Million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 316% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GFI Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Fields Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.31, with the share yield ticking at 2.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.54%.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Gold Fields Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.93% of the shares at 37.93% float percentage. In total, 312 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 85.98 Million shares (or 9.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $815.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 33.64 Million shares, or about 3.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $319.24 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 43,420,614 shares. This is just over 4.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $407.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35.04 Million, or 3.95% of the shares, all valued at about $328.71 Million.