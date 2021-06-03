For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Is Worth A Shot

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s traded shares stood at 4,528,778 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.94, to imply an increase of 4.53% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The EVRI share’s 52-week high remains $22.11, putting it -0.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.47. The company has a valuation of $1.93 Billion, with an average of 1.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EVRI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) trade information

After registering a 4.53% upside in the last session, Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.11 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.39%, and 24.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.87%. Short interest in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) saw shorts transact 4.93 Million shares and set a 4.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.38, implying an increase of 11.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVRI has been trading 50.41% off suggested target high and -4.28% from its likely low.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Everi Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shares are +106.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 169.79% against 18.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 120% this quarter before jumping 1800% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $139.2 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $142.56 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.72 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 259.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -558.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s Major holders

Everi Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.61% of the shares at 92.25% float percentage. In total, 235 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.79 Million shares (or 8.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $109.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eagle Asset Management Inc with 6.54 Million shares, or about 7.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $92.25 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 5,770,406 shares. This is just over 6.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.98 Million, or 4.51% of the shares, all valued at about $56.11 Million.