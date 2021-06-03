For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Is Worth A Shot

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s traded shares stood at 1,642,801 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.62, to imply an increase of 6.42% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The EPZM share’s 52-week high remains $22, putting it -155.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.7. The company has a valuation of $879.03 Million, with an average of 467.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EPZM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) trade information

After registering a 6.42% upside in the last session, Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.09- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 5.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.48%, and 10.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.63%. Short interest in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) saw shorts transact 13.29 Million shares and set a 10.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.63, implying an increase of 116.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EPZM has been trading 317.63% off suggested target high and 4.41% from its likely low.

Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Epizyme, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) shares are -37.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.11% against 8.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -6.9% this quarter before falling -9.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 178.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -19.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38% annually.

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s Major holders

Epizyme, Inc. insiders hold 4.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.18% of the shares at 103.43% float percentage. In total, 207 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15.24 Million shares (or 14.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.72 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RP Management, LLC with 9.17 Million shares, or about 8.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $79.84 Million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 9,764,307 shares. This is just over 9.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.71 Million, or 4.62% of the shares, all valued at about $40.99 Million.