For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Is Worth A Shot

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s traded shares stood at 3,091,374 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.32, to imply a decline of -5.23% or -$1.01 in intraday trading. The CWK share’s 52-week high remains $19.44, putting it -6.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.83. The company has a valuation of $4.07 Billion, with an average of 926.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 815.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CWK a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) trade information

After registering a -5.23% downside in the latest session, Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.43 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 6.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.9%, and 2.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.99%. Short interest in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) saw shorts transact 5.98 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.86, implying an increase of 2.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.5 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CWK has been trading 25.55% off suggested target high and -9.93% from its likely low.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.39 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.49 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.17 Billion and $1.2 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.8% before jumping 23.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 44.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s Major holders

Cushman & Wakefield plc insiders hold 19.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.71% of the shares at 94.55% float percentage. In total, 191 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 47.71 Million shares (or 21.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $778.63 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 33.33 Million shares, or about 14.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $543.89 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 4,931,106 shares. This is just over 2.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.66 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.8 Million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about $78.28 Million.