For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Is Worth A Shot

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s traded shares stood at 4,242,006 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.15, to imply an increase of 0.22% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CS share’s 52-week high remains $14.95, putting it -34.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.28. The company has a valuation of $26Billion, with an average of 10.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

After registering a 0.22% upside in the latest session, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.18 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.39%, and 5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.97%. Short interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw shorts transact 16.12 Million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.95, implying an increase of 7.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.38 and $15.59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CS has been trading 39.82% off suggested target high and -15.87% from its likely low.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -20.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.5% annually.

CS Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Credit Suisse Group AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0.11, with the share yield ticking at 1.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.14%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Credit Suisse Group AG insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.05% of the shares at 2.05% float percentage. In total, 222 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Earnest Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.42 Million shares (or 0.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 3.5 Million shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $44.82 Million.

We also have DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, DFA International Value Series holds roughly 1,052,790 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 561.22 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $7.32 Million.