For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Is Worth A Shot

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s traded shares stood at 1,749,969 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.12, to imply a decline of -0.11% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The CERT share’s 52-week high remains $41.79, putting it -59.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.36. The company has a valuation of $4Billion, with an average of 499.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 718.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Certara, Inc. (CERT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CERT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35, implying an increase of 34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CERT has been trading 56.97% off suggested target high and 14.85% from its likely low.

Certara, Inc. (CERT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -534.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.92% annually.

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s Major holders

Certara, Inc. insiders hold 8.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.65% of the shares at 85.57% float percentage. In total, 142 institutions holds shares in the company, led by William Blair Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.84 Million shares (or 3.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alkeon Capital Management LLC with 3.68 Million shares, or about 2.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $100.56 Million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Certara, Inc. (CERT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 1,657,246 shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.51 Million, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about $41.27 Million.