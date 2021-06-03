For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Is Worth A Shot

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s traded shares stood at 3,946,601 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $189.48, to imply a decline of -4.23% or -$8.37 in intraday trading. The BIDU share’s 52-week high remains $354.82, putting it -87.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $108.52. The company has a valuation of $64.05 Billion, with an average of 4.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 37 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BIDU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 30 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.19.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

After registering a -4.23% downside in the latest session, Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $204.2 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 7.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.74%, and -7.51% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -12.34%. Short interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw shorts transact 9.76 Million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baidu, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) shares are +42.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.37% against 4.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 0.5% this quarter before falling -22.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $4.86 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.23 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.84 Billion and $4.34 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.7% before jumping 20.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 862.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.62% annually.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Baidu, Inc. insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.12% of the shares at 65.29% float percentage. In total, 1282 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.22 Million shares (or 4.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.88 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.84 Million shares, or about 3.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.14 Billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 5,223,945 shares. This is just over 1.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.13 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.63 Million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about $853.02 Million.