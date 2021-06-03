FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Have Dipped -17.56% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s traded shares stood at 13,850,555 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19, to imply a decline of -15.67% or -$3.53 in intraday trading. The FEYE share’s 52-week high remains $25.53, putting it -34.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.38. The company has a valuation of $4.53 Billion, with an average of 3.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for FireEye, Inc. (FEYE), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FEYE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) trade information

After registering a -15.67% downside in the latest session, FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.80 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 16.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.18%, and -4.45% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -17.56%. Short interest in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) saw shorts transact 19.46 Million shares and set a 4.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.92, implying an increase of 20.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FEYE has been trading 42.11% off suggested target high and -10.53% from its likely low.

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 23.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s Major holders

FireEye, Inc. insiders hold 2.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.24% of the shares at 94.31% float percentage. In total, 441 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.71 Million shares (or 8.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $477.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 15.79 Million shares, or about 6.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $364.17 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6,077,426 shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $140.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6Million, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about $126Million.