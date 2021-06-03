Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) up 46.64% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 34.71% – Here’s What to Do Now

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY)’s traded shares stood at 2,320,816 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.94, to imply an increase of 0.2% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The STAY share’s 52-week high remains $20.08, putting it -0.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.64. The company has a valuation of $3.55 Billion, with an average of 4.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STAY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) trade information

After registering a 0.2% upside in the latest session, Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.96 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.37%, and 0.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.71%. Short interest in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) saw shorts transact 8.31 Million shares and set a 2.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.9, implying a decline of -0.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.5 and $20.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STAY has been trading 2.81% off suggested target high and -2.21% from its likely low.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Extended Stay America, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) shares are +48.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.43% against 23.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 575% this quarter before jumping 42.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -25.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -65% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 41.71% annually.

STAY Dividends

Extended Stay America, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 0.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.77%.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY)’s Major holders

Extended Stay America, Inc. insiders hold 0.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.09% of the shares at 100.9% float percentage. In total, 363 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Starwood Capital Group Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.69 Million shares (or 9.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $329.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.65 Million shares, or about 8.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $289.26 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,483,480 shares. This is just over 2.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.79 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $56.07 Million.