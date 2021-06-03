Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Wednesday – Up 25.03% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s traded shares stood at 3,780,795 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.31, to imply an increase of 0.24% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The EXC share’s 52-week high remains $46.37, putting it -2.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.97. The company has a valuation of $44.26 Billion, with an average of 5.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Exelon Corporation (EXC), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EXC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.59.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

After registering a 0.24% upside in the latest session, Exelon Corporation (EXC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $45.52 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.38%, and 1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.39%. Short interest in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) saw shorts transact 15.11 Million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.88, implying an increase of 10.09% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $39 and $58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXC has been trading 28.01% off suggested target high and -13.93% from its likely low.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exelon Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Exelon Corporation (EXC) shares are +10.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.66% against 6.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.3% this quarter before jumping 2.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $6.76 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.03 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.7 Billion and $8.85 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.9% before jumping 2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -4.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -33.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.41% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exelon Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.53, with the share yield ticking at 3.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.42%.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Exelon Corporation insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.62% of the shares at 80.82% float percentage. In total, 1277 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 83.39 Million shares (or 8.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.52 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 77.16 Million shares, or about 7.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.26 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exelon Corporation (EXC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 27,455,734 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.16 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.04 Million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about $1.04 Billion.