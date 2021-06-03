Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) up 52.44% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 69.42% – Here’s What to Do Now

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s traded shares stood at 13,523,755 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.47, to imply an increase of 2.05% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The ET share’s 52-week high remains $10.57, putting it -0.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.98. The company has a valuation of $28.31 Billion, with an average of 14.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Energy Transfer LP (ET), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ET a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

After registering a 2.05% upside in the last session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.57 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.86%, and 21.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.42%. Short interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw shorts transact 73.31 Million shares and set a 3.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.25, implying an increase of 26.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ET has been trading 62.37% off suggested target high and -4.49% from its likely low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Energy Transfer LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares are +69.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 987.5% against 5.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.6% this quarter before jumping 196.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 58.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -118% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.9% annually.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Transfer LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.61, with the share yield ticking at 5.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.86%.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Energy Transfer LP insiders hold 14.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.49% of the shares at 44.92% float percentage. In total, 816 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 131.59 Million shares (or 4.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.01 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 74.87 Million shares, or about 2.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $575.02 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 66,439,475 shares. This is just over 2.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $507.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.32 Million, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about $254.57 Million.