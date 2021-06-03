Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB): Can A Stock Be Up 2.074% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s traded shares stood at 2,600,181 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.62, to imply a decline of -0.72% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The ENB share’s 52-week high remains $40.42, putting it -4.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.97. The company has a valuation of $78.32 Billion, with an average of 4.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Enbridge Inc. (ENB), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ENB a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

After registering a -0.72% downside in the latest session, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $38.99 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.09%, and -0.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.74%. Short interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) saw shorts transact 12.39 Million shares and set a 2.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.95, implying an increase of 11.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $33.06 and $48.92 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENB has been trading 26.67% off suggested target high and -14.4% from its likely low.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enbridge Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shares are +24.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.99% against 20.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.2% this quarter before jumping 54.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $10.14 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.48 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.77 Billion and $8.75 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.6% before jumping 8.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -44% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.06% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 27 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enbridge Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.63, with the share yield ticking at 6.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.67%.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Enbridge Inc. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.81% of the shares at 54.9% float percentage. In total, 1375 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 154.86 Million shares (or 7.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.95 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 76.67 Million shares, or about 3.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.45 Billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 32,959,711 shares. This is just over 1.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.2 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.35 Million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about $918.93 Million.