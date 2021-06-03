eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY): Can A Stock Be Up 2.619% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s traded shares stood at 10,598,268 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $63.41, to imply an increase of 3.32% or $2.04 in intraday trading. The EBAY share’s 52-week high remains $65.11, putting it -2.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.36. The company has a valuation of $43.2 Billion, with an average of 9.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

After registering a 3.32% upside in the last session, eBay Inc. (EBAY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $63.57 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.44%, and 13.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.19%. Short interest in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw shorts transact 20.19 Million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.19, implying an increase of 9.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $59.2 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EBAY has been trading 57.7% off suggested target high and -6.64% from its likely low.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing eBay Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. eBay Inc. (EBAY) shares are +25.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 15.25% against 18.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -6.9% this quarter before jumping 5.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $3Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.89 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.87 Billion and $2.61 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.8% before jumping 11% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 99.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.14% annually.

EBAY Dividends

eBay Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. eBay Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 1.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Major holders

eBay Inc. insiders hold 3.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.49% of the shares at 93.91% float percentage. In total, 1531 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 50.19 Million shares (or 7.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.07 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 46.71 Million shares, or about 6.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.86 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the eBay Inc. (EBAY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18,495,236 shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $929.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.12 Million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about $659.41 Million.