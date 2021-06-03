Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Wednesday – Up 45.22% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s traded shares stood at 1,248,084 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.12, to imply a decline of -1.92% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The DRNA share’s 52-week high remains $32.99, putting it -9.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.5. The company has a valuation of $2.32 Billion, with an average of 819.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 749.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DRNA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) trade information

After registering a -1.92% downside in the last session, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.99 this Friday, May 28, jumping 8.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.79%, and -3.43% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 36.72%. Short interest in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) saw shorts transact 5.55 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.67, implying an increase of 31.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34 and $48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRNA has been trading 59.36% off suggested target high and 12.88% from its likely low.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) shares are +19.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.95% against 8.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 195.3% this quarter before falling -20.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $91.29 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $62.3 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s Major holders

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 7.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.46% of the shares at 91.04% float percentage. In total, 276 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.46 Million shares (or 9.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $190.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.12 Million shares, or about 7.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $156.42 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,791,792 shares. This is just over 2.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.77 Million, or 2.3% of the shares, all valued at about $45.21 Million.