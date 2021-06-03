Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Surged 116.32% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s traded shares stood at 2,696,791 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $86.44, to imply a decline of -0.2% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The FANG share’s 52-week high remains $89.07, putting it -3.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.63. The company has a valuation of $15.65 Billion, with an average of 2.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 35 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FANG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 28 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.06.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) trade information

After registering a -0.2% downside in the last session, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $89.07 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 2.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.52%, and 5.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.6%. Short interest in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) saw shorts transact 3.63 Million shares and set a 1.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $104.3, implying an increase of 20.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $75 and $137 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FANG has been trading 58.49% off suggested target high and -13.23% from its likely low.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diamondback Energy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) shares are +116.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 183.22% against -1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1273.3% this quarter before jumping 240.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 77.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $1.3 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.27 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $596.29 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 118.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 178.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 42.2% annually.

FANG Dividends

Diamondback Energy, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.6, with the share yield ticking at 2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Major holders

Diamondback Energy, Inc. insiders hold 0.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.61% of the shares at 91.26% float percentage. In total, 821 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.29 Million shares (or 11.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.49 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 19.41 Million shares, or about 10.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.43 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 9,110,720 shares. This is just over 5.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $669.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.99 Million, or 3.31% of the shares, all valued at about $440.44 Million.