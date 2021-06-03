CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Could Grow By 167.86% Or More

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s traded shares stood at 1,410,543 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.72, to imply a decline of -1.97% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The CTMX share’s 52-week high remains $10.05, putting it -49.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.25. The company has a valuation of $436.88 Million, with an average of 714.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 992.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CTMX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) trade information

After registering a -1.97% downside in the last session, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.34- this Thursday, May 27, jumping 19.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.89%, and -28.21% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 2.6%. Short interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) saw shorts transact 6.73 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.06, implying an increase of 94.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTMX has been trading 167.86% off suggested target high and 4.17% from its likely low.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) shares are -10.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -54.93% against 8.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.9% this quarter before falling -15.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -28.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 68.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.9% annually.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s Major holders

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.83% of the shares at 82.78% float percentage. In total, 190 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Point72 Asset Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.34 Million shares (or 9.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 5.58 Million shares, or about 8.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $43.11 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2,399,591 shares. This is just over 3.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.46 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $11.31 Million.