Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) down -36.41% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s traded shares stood at 3,168,223 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply an increase of 9.18% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CYRN share’s 52-week high remains $1.97, putting it -203.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $49.39 Million, with an average of 696.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cyren Ltd. (CYRN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CYRN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

After registering a 9.18% upside in the last session, Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.688 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.12%, and -0.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.41%. Short interest in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw shorts transact 1.44 Million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying an increase of 130.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYRN has been trading 130.77% off suggested target high and 130.77% from its likely low.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 12.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Cyren Ltd. insiders hold 5.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.52% of the shares at 62.87% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.21 Million shares (or 59.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.34 Million shares, or about 2.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.09 Million.