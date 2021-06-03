Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s traded shares stood at 2,182,274 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.14, to imply an increase of 0.1% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CRSA share’s 52-week high remains $13.11, putting it -29.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.44. The company has a valuation of $316.75 Million, with an average of 236.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 330.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) trade information

After registering a 0.1% upside in the latest session, Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.15 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 0.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.42%, and 0.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.94%. Short interest in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) saw shorts transact 249.28 Million shares and set a 0.75 days time to cover.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -190.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s Major holders

Crescent Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 2.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.61% of the shares at 88.81% float percentage. In total, 70 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkley W R Corp. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.94 Million shares (or 7.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jennison Associates LLC with 1.37 Million shares, or about 5.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $13.78 Million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 143,617 shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 85.62 Thousand, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about $873.34 Thousand.