Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Surged 100% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s traded shares stood at 1,686,643 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.48, to imply a decline of -2.56% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The CNR share’s 52-week high remains $18.03, putting it -3.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.68. The company has a valuation of $2.2 Billion, with an average of 1.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) trade information

After registering a -2.56% downside in the last session, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.03 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 3.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.45%, and 24.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 88.36%. Short interest in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) saw shorts transact 4.41 Million shares and set a 3.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying an increase of 14.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNR has been trading 43.02% off suggested target high and -14.19% from its likely low.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) shares are +100% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 337.5% against 24%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -8.8% this quarter before jumping 45.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.39 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.41 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.08 Billion and $1.21 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.5% before jumping 16% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -49.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 322.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.7% annually.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s Major holders

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. insiders hold 1.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.77% of the shares at 93.53% float percentage. In total, 208 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 62.07 Million shares (or 49.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $870.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. with 7.49 Million shares, or about 5.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $105.08 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,806,568 shares. This is just over 1.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.04 Million, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about $14.58 Million.