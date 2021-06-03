CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Have Dipped -32.56% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s traded shares stood at 619,882 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.87, to imply a decline of -9.22% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The CTK share’s 52-week high remains $7.45, putting it -298.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +2.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $119.84 Million, with an average of 250.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 308.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

After registering a -9.22% downside in the latest session, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.19- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 14.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.6%, and -18.42% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -32.56%. Short interest in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw shorts transact 532.07 Million shares and set a 1.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 60.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTK has been trading 60.43% off suggested target high and 60.43% from its likely low.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CooTek (Cayman) Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) shares are -58.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.65% against 4.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -21.4% this quarter before falling -171.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $80Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $182.87 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $85.5 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -31.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. insiders hold 3.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.46% of the shares at 3.6% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.12 Million shares (or 3.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Berylson Capital Partners, LLC with 660.81 Thousand shares, or about 1.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.83 Million.