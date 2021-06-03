Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s traded shares stood at 1,888,324 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.84, to imply an increase of 1.13% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The CLR share’s 52-week high remains $36.45, putting it -1.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.09. The company has a valuation of $13.17 Billion, with an average of 1.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give CLR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 20 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.37.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) trade information

After registering a 1.13% upside in the last session, Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $36.45 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.09%, and 31.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 119.88%. Short interest in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) saw shorts transact 10.24 Million shares and set a 4.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.77, implying a decline of -11.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLR has been trading 19.98% off suggested target high and -52.57% from its likely low.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Continental Resources, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) shares are +133.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 279.49% against -1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 152.1% this quarter before jumping 393.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 72.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $1.05 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $175.66 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 496.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -179.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.74% annually.

CLR Dividends

Continental Resources, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Continental Resources, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 1.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s Major holders

Continental Resources, Inc. insiders hold 82.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.38% of the shares at 81.58% float percentage. In total, 359 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.64 Million shares (or 1.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $145.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.97 Million shares, or about 1.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $128.63 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 3,443,006 shares. This is just over 0.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $89.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.51 Million, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about $60.74 Million.