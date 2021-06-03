Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Drops -4.07% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s traded shares stood at 1,654,781 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.74, to imply an increase of 23.87% or $5.73 in intraday trading. The CONN share’s 52-week high remains $30.95, putting it -4.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.83. The company has a valuation of $870.16 Million, with an average of 308.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 390.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Conn’s, Inc. (CONN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CONN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) trade information

After registering a 23.87% upside in the latest session, Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.95 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 3.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.18%, and 43.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 156.46%. Short interest in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) saw shorts transact 1.51 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23, implying a decline of -22.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CONN has been trading -22.66% off suggested target high and -22.66% from its likely low.

Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Conn’s, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) shares are +116.6% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2616.67% against 34.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 115.9% this quarter before falling -10.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $293.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $343.72 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $309.86 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -105.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23% annually.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s Major holders

Conn’s, Inc. insiders hold 47.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.57% of the shares at 99.62% float percentage. In total, 184 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.18 Million shares (or 10.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.14 Million shares, or about 7.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $41.62 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,298,864 shares. This is just over 4.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 673.74 Thousand, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about $10.6 Million.