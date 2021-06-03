Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Drops -69.32% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s traded shares stood at 1,086,301 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CFMS share’s 52-week high remains $1.49, putting it -69.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.602. The company has a valuation of $160.58 Million, with an average of 944.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Conformis, Inc. (CFMS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CFMS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) trade information

After registering a 0.65% upside in the last session, Conformis, Inc. (CFMS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.925 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 4.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.98%, and -5.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.33%. Short interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) saw shorts transact 1.85 Million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.33, implying an increase of 164.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CFMS has been trading 240.91% off suggested target high and 127.27% from its likely low.

Conformis, Inc. (CFMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Conformis, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Conformis, Inc. (CFMS) shares are +37.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.06% against 20.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 233.3% this quarter before jumping 22.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $33Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.21 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.47 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 69.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 23.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14.58% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s Major holders

Conformis, Inc. insiders hold 4.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.77% of the shares at 48.75% float percentage. In total, 87 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.72 Million shares (or 9.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Consonance Capital Management LP with 13Million shares, or about 7.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.87 Million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Conformis, Inc. (CFMS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 13,974,921 shares. This is just over 7.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.99 Million, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about $1.31 Million.