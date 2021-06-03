Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s traded shares stood at 20,216,876 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.82, to imply a decline of -0.69% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The CLDR share’s 52-week high remains $19.35, putting it -22.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.34. The company has a valuation of $4.65 Billion, with an average of 13.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLDR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) trade information

After registering a -0.69% downside in the last session, Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.98 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.96%, and 24.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.73%. Short interest in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) saw shorts transact 18.01 Million shares and set a 3.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.38, implying an increase of 9.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLDR has been trading 39.06% off suggested target high and -17.83% from its likely low.

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cloudera, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) shares are +35.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.56% against 0.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -10% this quarter before falling -26.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 55.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s Major holders

Cloudera, Inc. insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.95% of the shares at 84.07% float percentage. In total, 390 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Icahn, Carl, C. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 52.33 Million shares (or 17.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $636.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.27 Million shares, or about 7.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $258.91 Million.

We also have Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 8,220,000 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $125.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.07 Million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about $107.98 Million.