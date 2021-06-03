Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s traded shares stood at 14,529,315 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.96, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The CSCO share’s 52-week high remains $54.14, putting it -2.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.28. The company has a valuation of $223.18 Billion, with an average of 24.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CSCO a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.82.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

After registering a 0.65% upside in the last session, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.61 this Wednesday, May 26, jumping 1.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.66%, and 4.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.35%. Short interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw shorts transact 39.13 Million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.13, implying an increase of 5.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSCO has been trading 22.73% off suggested target high and -15.03% from its likely low.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cisco Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) shares are +23.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -0.31% against -4.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.5% this quarter before jumping 6.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $13.02 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending October 01, 2021, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.84 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.15 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.93% annually.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 16, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.48, with the share yield ticking at 2.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.01%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Cisco Systems, Inc. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.74% of the shares at 75.79% float percentage. In total, 3485 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 334.98 Million shares (or 7.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.32 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 333.09 Million shares, or about 7.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $17.22 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 107,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.8 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 84.67 Million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about $3.79 Billion.