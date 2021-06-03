Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Have Surged 52% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s traded shares stood at 2,431,005 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $76.47, to imply an increase of 15.04% or $10 in intraday trading. The CELH share’s 52-week high remains $78.57, putting it -2.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.51. The company has a valuation of $5.52 Billion, with an average of 893.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CELH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

After registering a 15.04% upside in the last session, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $78.57 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 2.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.18%, and 33.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52%. Short interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw shorts transact 2.55 Million shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $79.25, implying an increase of 3.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $57 and $92 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CELH has been trading 20.31% off suggested target high and -25.46% from its likely low.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $53.47 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $62.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.04 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 78%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -26.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 60.41% annually.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Celsius Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 74.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.62% of the shares at 265.63% float percentage. In total, 278 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arcus Capital Partners, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.01 Million shares (or 38.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.06 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.64 Million shares, or about 8.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $223.1 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,790,748 shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 887.55 Thousand, or 1.55% of the shares, all valued at about $42.65 Million.