CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) Drops -67.46% From Highs, What Happens Next?

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM)’s traded shares stood at 1,110,248 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.43, to imply an increase of 11.6% or $2.54 in intraday trading. The CVM share’s 52-week high remains $40.91, putting it -67.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.76. The company has a valuation of $999.35 Million, with an average of 706.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 943.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CVM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.
CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) trade information
After registering a 11.6% upside in the last session, CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.22 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 3.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.01%, and 1.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 109.52%. Short interest in CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) saw shorts transact 9.72 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19, implying a decline of -22.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVM has been trading -22.23% off suggested target high and -22.23% from its likely low.
CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing CEL-SCI Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) shares are +95.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.51% against 8.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.8% this quarter before jumping 60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -46.3% compared to the previous financial year.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM)’s Major holders
CEL-SCI Corporation insiders hold 4.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.54% of the shares at 36% float percentage. In total, 164 institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.79 Million shares (or 6.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.5 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.59 Million shares, or about 6.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $39.37 Million.
We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2,136,307 shares. This is just over 5.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 969.69 Thousand, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about $11.31 Million.