Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) up 64.42% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 16.33% – Here’s What to Do Now

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares stood at 1,272,443 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $278.65, to imply an increase of 2.02% or $5.51 in intraday trading. The CVNA share’s 52-week high remains $323.39, putting it -16.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $99.15. The company has a valuation of $48.04 Billion, with an average of 1.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Carvana Co. (CVNA), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CVNA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

After registering a 2.02% upside in the last session, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $281.7 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.26%, and -2.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.33%. Short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) saw shorts transact 16.6 Million shares and set a 10.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $321.43, implying an increase of 15.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $200 and $420 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVNA has been trading 50.73% off suggested target high and -28.23% from its likely low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carvana Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are +11.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.27% against 18.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.3% this quarter before falling -210% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 74.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $2.36 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.51 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.12 Billion and $1.53 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 111.4% before jumping 64.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -58% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -7.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Carvana Co. insiders hold 2.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 113.43% of the shares at 116.92% float percentage. In total, 586 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.26 Million shares (or 8.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.9 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 6.52 Million shares, or about 8.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.71 Billion.

We also have Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund holds roughly 2,004,063 shares. This is just over 2.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $523.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.99 Million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about $476.21 Million.