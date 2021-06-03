Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Drops -44.13% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s traded shares stood at 995,207 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.07, to imply a decline of -5.81% or -$2.84 in intraday trading. The CMBM share’s 52-week high remains $66.4, putting it -44.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.96. The company has a valuation of $1.22 Billion, with an average of 307.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 307.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CMBM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) trade information

After registering a -5.81% downside in the latest session, Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.66 this Friday, May 28, jumping 22.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.65%, and -19.72% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 83.37%. Short interest in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw shorts transact 296.94 Million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67, implying an increase of 45.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $59 and $74 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMBM has been trading 60.63% off suggested target high and 28.07% from its likely low.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cambium Networks Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) shares are +80.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.44% against 0.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 106.2% this quarter before jumping 13.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 177.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s Major holders

Cambium Networks Corporation insiders hold 3.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.84% of the shares at 92.16% float percentage. In total, 159 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vector Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.51 Million shares (or 62.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $771.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with 954.45 Thousand shares, or about 3.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $44.59 Million.

We also have Buffalo Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Buffalo Small Cap Fund holds roughly 504,997 shares. This is just over 1.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 217.74 Thousand, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about $5.46 Million.