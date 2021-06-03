Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) Wednesday – Up 64.83% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s traded shares stood at 1,340,948 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.17, to imply an increase of 1.65% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The BHR share’s 52-week high remains $7.45, putting it -20.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.17. The company has a valuation of $300.92 Million, with an average of 1.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 872.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BHR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) trade information

After registering a 1.65% upside in the last session, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.35- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.06%, and -5.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.84%. Short interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) saw shorts transact 780.19 Million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.25, implying an increase of 66.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BHR has been trading 110.7% off suggested target high and 13.45% from its likely low.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) shares are +50.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 147.31% against 2.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.5% this quarter before jumping 65.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -59.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -979.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.3% annually.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s Major holders

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. insiders hold 20.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.57% of the shares at 48.31% float percentage. In total, 118 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.3 Million shares (or 4.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.49 Million shares, or about 3.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.02 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 815,154 shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 580.62 Thousand, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about $2.9 Million.