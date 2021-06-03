Boom Or Bust: Where Is Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Headed Next?

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s traded shares stood at 11,816,413 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.4, to imply an increase of 2.27% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The AUY share’s 52-week high remains $7.02, putting it -30% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.99. The company has a valuation of $5.21 Billion, with an average of 9.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AUY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

After registering a 2.27% upside in the last session, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.44- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.65%, and 17.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.43%. Short interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) saw shorts transact 9.5 Million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.01, implying an increase of 29.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.75 and $9.15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUY has been trading 69.44% off suggested target high and -12.04% from its likely low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $431.81 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $480.71 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $403.5 Million and $428.1 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7% before jumping 12.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.04% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.04% annually.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 22 and July 29, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yamana Gold Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.1, with the share yield ticking at 1.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.87%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Yamana Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.83% of the shares at 51.01% float percentage. In total, 492 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 108.45 Million shares (or 11.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $470.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.11 Million shares, or about 3.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $126.32 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 48,787,969 shares. This is just over 5.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $223.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 47.17 Million, or 4.88% of the shares, all valued at about $216.52 Million.